Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on August 19

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on August 19, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) over alleged securities laws violations Dynavax Technologies by false and misleading statements about the viability of HEPLISAV.



Investors with a substantial investment in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares between April 26, 2012 and June 10, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 19, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) common stock during the period between April 26, 2012 and June 10, 2013, that Dynavax Technologies and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by disseminating allegedly false and misleading statements to the investing public about the viability of HEPLISAV, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine.



On Feb. 25, 2013, Dynavax Technologies Corporation announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or Agency) regarding its Biologic License Application for HEPLISAV, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine. Among other things, the FDA specified in the complete response letter, that the indication in adults 18-70 years of age cannot be approved without further evaluation of safety in this broad age group. Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation declined from $3.118 per share on Feb. 22, 2013 to $1.87 per share on Feb. 25, 2013.



Then on June 10, 2013, Dynavax Technologies Corporation reported that it recently concluded a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its Biologic License Application for HEPLISAV. Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation fell from $2.55 per share on June 6, 2013 to $1.01 per share on June 18, 2013.



On August 9, 2013, NASDAQ:DVAX shares closed at $1.39 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com