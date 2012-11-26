Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Dynavax Technologies Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) concerning whether a series of statements by Dynavax Technologies Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported that its annual Revenue fell from $23.95 million in 2010 to $21.61 million in 2011. However, Dynavax Technologies Corporation reported that its Net Loss decreased from $57.31 million in 2010 to $48.60 million in 2011.



Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) grew from as low as $0.24 per share in November 2008 to as high as $5.15 per share in April, respectively $4.91 per share in October 2012.



Then on November 15, 2012, Dynavax Technologies Corporation announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (“Committee”) voted 13 to one that HEPLISAV data adequately demonstrated immunogenicity. However, Dynavax Technologies Corporation also said that the Committee voted eight to five with one abstention that there was insufficient data to adequately support the safety of HEPLISAV.



Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell from $4.83 per share on Nov. 14, 2012 to $2.30 per share on Nov. 16, 2012.



On Nov. 23, 2012, NASDAQ:DVAX shares closed at $2.76 per share, less than half its 52 week High of $5.34 per share.



