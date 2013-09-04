Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Directors Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- An investor, who currently holds shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), filed a lawsuit over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Dynavax Technologies.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants caused the share price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) to increase by misrepresenting prospects of Dynavax Technologies’ Heplisav hepatitis B drug and when the truth was revealed NASDAQ:DVAX shares declined by almost 70%



On Feb. 25, 2013, Dynavax Technologies Corporation announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or Agency) regarding its Biologic License Application for HEPLISAV, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine. Among other things, the FDA specified in the complete response letter, that the indication in adults 18-70 years of age cannot be approved without further evaluation of safety in this broad age group.



Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation declined from $3.118 per share on Feb. 22, 2013 to $1.87 per share on Feb. 25, 2013.



Then on June 10, 2013, Dynavax Technologies Corporation reported that it recently concluded a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its Biologic License Application for HEPLISAV. Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation fell from $2.55 per share on June 6, 2013 to $1.01 per share on June 18, 2013.



On September 3, 2013, NASDAQ:DVAX shares closed at $1.28 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com