Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Dynavax Technologies in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between April 26, 2012 and June 10, 2013.



If you purchased a significant amount of shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) April 26, 2012 and June 10, 2013, and / or if you purchased NASDAQ:DVAX shares prior to April 2012 and currently hold any of those shares, you have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 19, 2013. NASDAQ:DVAX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) common stock during the period between April 26, 2012 and June 10, 2013, that Dynavax Technologies and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by disseminating allegedly false and misleading statements to the investing public about the viability of HEPLISAV, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine.



Dynavax Technologies Corporation reported that its Total Revenue declined from $23.95 million in 2010 to $21.61 million in 2011 and that its Net Loss decreased from $57.31 million in 2010 to $48.60 million in 2011. For the first three quarters in 2012 Dynavax Technologies Corporation reported a combined nine months Total Revenue of $7.9 million with a combined nine months Net Loss of $49.40 million.



Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation increased from $1.83 per share in October 2011 to as high as $5.15 per share in April, respectively $4.91 per shares in October 2012.



Then on Feb. 25, 2013, Dynavax Technologies Corporation announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or Agency) regarding its Biologic License Application for HEPLISAV, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine. Among other things, the FDA specified in the complete response letter, that the indication in adults 18-70 years of age cannot be approved without further evaluation of safety in this broad age group. Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation declined from $3.118 per share on Feb. 22, 2013 to $1.87 per share on Feb. 25, 2013.



Then on June 10, 2013 - Dynavax Technologies Corporation reported that it recently concluded a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its Biologic License Application for HEPLISAV. Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation fell from $2.55 per share on June 6, 2013 to $1.04 per share on June 18, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



