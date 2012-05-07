DynCorp International Donation Aids the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- DynCorp International has donated $100,000 to support the 2012 fundraising efforts of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). DI donated more than $60,000 to TAPS in 2011, and Steve Gaffney, DynCorp International chairman and CEO, is a co-chair of the TAPS Leadership Committee.



Since its founding in 1994, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors has provided support and comfort to over 35,000 relatives and friends who have lost a loved one in military service. TAPS has even provided support to families of DynCorp International employees. Donations allow TAPS volunteers to continue providing important grief support programs which include crisis intervention, casualty and case work assistance, survivor seminars, and much more.



Program attendees can meet others who have experienced a similar loss and lessen the pain by sharing it; learn coping skills and comfort mechanisms from the very best experts in the field; come together with others in your peer group who are grieving. This can include parents, children, widows, siblings or any other significant person; and develop a support plan that includes involvement in TAPS local gatherings and national programs.



The TAPS website offers 24/7support for those throughout the world who do not have programs offered in their area. This includes information on local-area support programs, grief publications, gifts for families of deceased or injured military, and links to other helpful resources. Many online peer support groups are also available on the site, as are blogs, chat rooms and message boards.



TAPS is also involved in legislative issues that affect those grieving for military loved ones who were killed or injured while serving. Many of these efforts focus on ensuring proper financial support for survivors.



About DynCorp International

DynCorp International is a global government services provider working in support of U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives. DI delivers support solutions for defense, diplomacy and international development, and operates major programs in logistics, platform support, contingency operations and training and mentoring. DynCorp International’s programs reinforce security, community stability and the rule of law. DI is headquartered in Falls Church, Va. To find out more about careers and networking opportunities with DI visit the DynCorp International LinkedIn page.