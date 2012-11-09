DYP Recruitment Supports Childline's New Schools Service

Braunstone, Leicester -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- The Schools Service organised by Childline is to be offered to hundreds of primary schools all over the UK and the Channel Islands. DYP Recruitment, a supporter of the new service, says that studies have shown that most of the children who use call Childline do so when they are over the age of eleven. However, the abuse they have experienced has usually been going on for several years before this. As a result, the new Schools Service is to focus on younger children, aged 7-11.



The goal of this new service, according to DYP Recruitment, is to ensure that younger children have a bettering understanding of what the word ‘abuse’ refers to, and to provide them with advice on how they can stay safe and what they should do if they become a victim of abuse. There will be two stages to the School Service, both of which will be carried out by volunteers who have undergone specialist training.



The first stage will consist of school assemblies during which the Childline volunteers will offer detailed explanations of what it means to be abused, as well as how children can get in touch with Childline and seek help from adults. The second stage, DYP Recruitment explains, will then take place about two weeks after the initial assemblies. This stage is to be based in the classrooms and will include interactive workshops, which will reinforce the information offered at the assemblies.



All of the volunteers for this new School Service will be required to undergo a thorough recruitment assessment and in-depth training. Once they have been accepted and have completed their training, they will be assigned to a number of local primary schools. DYP Recruitment says that the volunteers’ main role will be to ensure that the children they speak to feel confident about speaking up if they are abused, or see someone else being abused. All of the information given during the two stages has been scripted, so that it is consistently accessible, appropriate and engaging for younger children. These scripts have been developed after a trial version of the School Service was conducted.



