Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Dyslexia Treatment Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Dyslexia Treatment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Eli Lilly & Company (United States), Novartis AG (United Kingdom), Purdue Pharma (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Jubilant Cadista (United States), Micro Labs (India), Srikem Labs (India), Gangwal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (India), Wallace Pharmaceuticals Ltd (United States), Cian Healthcare Pvt Ltd (India), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Dyslexia Treatment

It is estimated that a staggering 5 to 15 percent of Americans14.5 to 43.5 million children and adults have dyslexia disorder. Dyslexia is a specific learning disorder that leads to difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding). It is a neurological issue making it more difficult to recognize, spell, and decode words. This disorder present at birth and cannot be cured or prevented, but it can be managed with special instructions and support. The factors such as Increased Prevalence of Dyslexia Worldwide, Rise in the Number of New Diagnostic Centres and Hospitals and Growth in Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Regions are the key drivers for the global Dyslexia Treatment market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Phonological Dyslexia, Surface Dyslexia), Treatment (Drug Class, Tools, Educational Techniques), End-users (Hospitals, Home Care, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other)



Market Trends:

Increasing Awareness about Dyslexia and its Treatment Options among People



Opportunities:

Increased Research and Development Funding

Growth in the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Increasing Government Initiatives for Dyslexia Awareness



Market Drivers:

Increased Prevalence of Dyslexia Worldwide

Rise in the Number of New Diagnostic Centres and Hospitals

Growth in Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Regions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



