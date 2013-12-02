Dyson Vacuum Cleaners (And Heaters) Now 25% off from Black Friday Until Cyber Monday, Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- A brand new article on the Articate.com website provides details of a new promotion that enables people to get 25% off many of the best-selling Dyson vacuum cleaners from Black Friday until Cyber Monday.



According to this article, there are 12 different Dyson products included in this latest promotion, and it includes some of the top-rated cleaners on the market.



For example the hugely popular Dyson DC41 Animal Complete Upright Cleaner, which is one of the best-selling vacuum cleaners in 2013, is available for 25% off, as is the equally popular DC40 Origin Upright Vacuum Cleaner.



It is not just upright cleaners that are included in this promotion either because people can also get 25% off some of Dyson's best cordless and canister cleaners.



This includes the Dyson DC34 Hand-held Vacuum and the DC44 Animal Digital Slim MK2, as well as the top-selling DC39 and DC47 canister cleaners.



It is even possible to buy a fan heater at a huge discount as well because the Dyson AM05 fan heater is also included in this 25% off promotion.



"There are lots of great deals available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this appears to be one of the better ones because whilst many promotions only include those products that companies haven't been able to sell during the rest of the year, this one actually includes many of Dyson's best-selling cleaners and heaters," said an Articate.com spokesman.



Full details of all of the Dyson vacuum cleaners (and heaters) that are included in this special 25% off promotion can be found at:



http://articate.com/2013/11/28/25-off-dyson-cleaners-for-thanksgiving-cyber-monday/



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