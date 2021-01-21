New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Dystrophin Market was valued at 0.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 47% percent. The growth of the dystrophin market is more in countries such as U.S, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom; where key muscular dystrophy drugs are available in the market. The market is characterized by the entry of a large number of players that includes emerging companies, as well as healthcare giants. The primary factor, for the focus of market players, is the unaddressed demand for treatment of muscular dystrophy diseases for a long time.



There are over 35 companies engaged in clinical trials for the launch of novel therapeutics for the treatment of DMD. However, owing to stringent regulation across the globe for drug approval, very few drug candidates have received approval by medicine regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and European Commission.



Key participants include PTC Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Wave Life Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals among others. PTC Therapeutics has a market presence through its muscular dystrophy drugs under the brand name, Emflaza, and Translarna. As of 2017, PTC Therapeutics dominated the market followed by Sarepta Therapeutics.



North America is expected to have a high demand on account of the product launches in the U.S. In 2017, North America dominated the dystrophin market in 2017, with a market share of 52.6; followed by Europe. The North America dystrophin market is estimated to be worth USD 45.6 billion by 2025. Factors such as high incidence of muscular dystrophy in the region, accelerated FDA approval of drug in the region, favorable funding scenario for research & development in field of DMD, high healthcare expenditure potential among the North American population, availability of medical reimbursement in the region are among key factors supporting the growth of dystrophin market in North America.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global dystrophin market on the basis of product, approach, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Exondys51

Translarna

Emflaza

Others



Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Exon Skipping

Anti-Inflammatory Therapy

Stop Codon Read-Through

Others Approaches



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Exon Skipping accounted for 45.3% of the overall industry in 2017 and will witness high growth owing to anticipated adoption across the globe after regulatory approval in Europe and other parts of the world. However, low awareness about therapeutics in developing nations is expected to hamper its growth over the forecast period.



Emerging approaches for muscular dystrophy therapies is expected to witness significant rise at a CAGR of ~90% from 2016 to 2025 in light of favorable inclination of the industry as well as healthcare professionals towards the development of new therapies.



Asia Pacific market was valued at USD 14.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reflect significant growth during the forecast period owing it to anticipated drug launches in the region. Favorable scenario for research and development funds and the presence of various emerging players in the region is likely to promote market growth over the forecast period. As of 2017, there is a lack of well-established effective muscular dystrophy therapy in the region, which is a significant factor for the low market share of the region.



Main objectives of the Global Dystrophin Market:



Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Dystrophin market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Dystrophin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued…



