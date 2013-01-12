DZS Acquires Biometrics and Medical Writing Services

West Bound Brook, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2013 -- DZS Software Solutions, Inc., a provider of the ClinPlus.com software products and services supporting several aspects of clinical trials, announced the acquisition of the Clinical Services and Business Development components of InQuiry Research, LLC. This acquisition is meant to strengthen the DZS Clinical Services division that provides clinical data management, CDISC, biostatistics and medical writing expertise. The transaction includes resources, technology and processes, allowing a seamless transfer and ensuring no interruption for established customers.



According to Doron Steger, president and founder of DZS, the acquisition will "further expand the DZS leadership position in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device services space." The expansion will allow the company to provide more comprehensive capabilities in the U.S. and globally. For InQuiry Research, the acquisition will increase their capacity and allow a broader range of services for their clients.



Earlier this year, DZS released ClinPlus CTMS Version 2.1, which featured a variety of enhancements, including: Microsoft SharePoint Integration; Custom Fields for information not included in the standard CTMS; Vendor costs tracking; Site Pass-Thru costs tracking; Serious Adverse Event payment assignment; and zip file download. These improvements were immediately available to all ClinPlus CTMS clients, at no additional cost.



About DZS Software Solutions, Inc.

DZS Software Solutions, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 1996 that provides the clinical trials software for ClinPlus.com. ClinPlus provides software for data collection and capture, data cleansing, coding, analysis, clinical trial management and reporting, and their services can be found at www.clinplus.com. The DZS clinical services division is located at the DZS corporate headquarters in New Jersey.