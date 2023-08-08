DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by DZS Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Plano, TX based DZS Inc. provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.On June 1, 2023, before the market opened, DZS Inc. disclosed that it needs to restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. DZS Inc. further disclosed that the restatement relates to approximately $15 million in revenue recognized in connection with two customer projects.Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) declined from $7.39 per share on May 19, 2023, to $.326 per share on June 06, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present contained certain errors, that as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023, that the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



