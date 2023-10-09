DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2023 -- Certain directors of DZS Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: DZSI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against DZS Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: DZSI stocks, concerns whether certain DZS Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present contained certain errors, that as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023, that the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



