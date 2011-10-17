E-Alchemists, a New SEO Singapore Online Marketing Agency Helps Businesses Understand C Class IP

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2011 -- E-Alchemists, a new online marketing firm based in Singapore is making a push to help businesses with multiple Websites understand the SEO value of differing C Class IP addresses. The SEO Singapore agency is a one-stop online marketing agency specializing in SEO hosting, Website design and social media marketing



According to E-Alchemists, many online marketing entities are telling businesses that cross linking all of their Websites together will help their ranking via back linking. What they are not saying is that if all of a business’s Websites use the same C Class IP address, all of the Websites are in danger of being delisted by the search engines. “We bring the concept of SEO hosting into the picture to bridge this gap because when Websites are built using different IP addresses, the links begin to increase the value in the ranking algorithms,” said an E-Alchemists SEO consultant.



SEO marketing starts with SEO Website optimization and constant Website analysis for relevant visitor metric data. In addition to these and other services, E-Alchemists offers high quality Website design and services, content management systems, e-commerce online shopping systems, flash multimedia and graphic design to suit every business’s needs. Besides creating a prominent Web page that is able to attract not just the visitors but the right customers, we will go the extra mile to help our clients understand their customer’s needs and search habits by injecting the right ingredients into their Web pages,” said the consultant.



Among the features of the E-Alchemists SEO business hosting packages are a dedicated C Class IP Address, one private name server for one domain, four GB of space, 40 GB of bandwidth, guaranteed 99-percent uptime, 30-day money back guarantee and free migration of WordPress Websites. In addition, they provide unlimited FTP and email accounts, unlimited MySQL database and much more.



E-Alchemists creates relevant and potent ad campaigns for business portfolios to match specific groups of customers and send them to the client Website or Facebook fan page to spur viral social linkage. Essentially, all of the SEO Singapore consultancy’s many services are supremely geared to providing ROI in the most effective and affordable way. For more information on SEO hosting packages and strategies, please visit http://e-alchemists.com/



About E-Alchemists

E-alchemists is a new Singapore-based online marketing agency specializing in SEO hosting and hosting packages, Website design and social media marketing. The agency is setting itself apart from its competition by educating businesses about the importance of separate C Class IP addresses for multiple Websites. Separate C Class IPs is one of many ways that they agency helps businesses obtain superior search engine ranking at an affordable price.