E-Bike Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2030 - Accell Group, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, Giant Bicycles

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The electric bike market has been growing with a significant CAGR in the last five years and is expected to follow a similar trend for the next few years. The growth for this market can be attributed to increasing environmental concerns, rapid urbanization, and high traffic congestion in urban areas. For instance, approximately 1.5 billion trips are carried out for public transportation in highly populated places, such as New York, Paris, and London, and nobody wants to travel in crowded subways. Thus, people have been adopting e-bikes to avoid traffic congestion and crowded subways.



Major Key Players of the E-Bike Market are:

Accell Group, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Giant Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Pedego Electric Bikes, Riese & Müller GmbH, Shenzhen Counterbalance Technology Co., Ltd (F-wheel), Trek Bicycle Corporation, VADEA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.



Get sample copy of "E-Bike Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/401?source=shubh



Moreover, e-bikes are considered for recreational purposes. Hence, several established key players have developed e-bikes for trekking and other recreational activities. For instance, Trek Bicycle Corporation has an extensive range of electric-assist mountain bikes. Furthermore, the growing adoption of e-bikes for fitness is expected to boost the demand for pedal-assist-based electric vehicles.



However, underdeveloped charging infrastructure in some geographical regions and high costs associated with batteries are the major growth-limiting factors in the market. The low awareness-levels regarding its benefits and unstructured aftermarket services for the e-bike market are hampering the market growth. Moreover, the lack of standardizations and different power requirements across the globe for e-bikes is a major factor restraining the market growth.



Major Motor Types of E-Bike Market covered are:

-> Hub Motor

-> Mid Motor



Major Applications of E-Bike Market covered are:

-> On-Road

-> Off-Road



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global E-Bike consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the E-Bike market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global E-Bike manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the E-Bike with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/401?source=shubh



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Bike Market Size

2.2 E-Bike Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-Bike Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 E-Bike Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-Bike Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-Bike Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global E-Bike Sales by Product

4.2 Global E-Bike Revenue by Product

4.3 E-Bike Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global E-Bike Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/401?source=shubh



In the end, E-Bike industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com