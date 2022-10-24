E-Bike Market Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The E-Bike Market size is projected to reach USD 80.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 49.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to witness growth due to the development of infrastructure for e-Bike cycling paths, adoption of the micro mobility solutions, tax benefits and subsidies given by various governments to promote and create awareness about the usage of e-Bike.



With the growing popularity and usage of e-Bikes, the mountain e-Bike segment is expected to register the growth rate of 17.1% from 2022 to 2027. There has been a growing inclination of riders for the off roading and recreational activities for leisure purpose. Post-COVID-19 scenario, many European countries like Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, and Norway are developing holiday packages with the growing craze for off-road recreational activities. Many major players in global market like as Accell Group N.V (Netherlands), Pon.Bike (US), Merida Industry Co., Ltd (China), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan) and Yamaha Motor Company (Japan) are focusing on developing the products for mountain segment e-Bikes due to the growing demand.



The Class-I segment of e-Bikes is boosting the E-Bike Market. The government regulations for speed limit in different countries, especially in Europe and Asia Oceania, which are the major markets for e-Bikes, are major factors contributing to the demand for Class-I e-Bike segment. Some of the examples of Class-I e-Bikes include the Verve+ Series by Trek Bicycle Corporation (Wisconsin, US), S-Works Turbo Kenevo SL by Specialized Bicycle Components Co Ltd (Morgan Hill, US), and Townie Path Go Series by Electra (US), and others. According to MarketsamdMarkets statistics, nearly 90-95% of the E-Bike Market is estimated to be dominated by the Class-I e-Bike segment in 2022.



According to MarketsandMarkets statistics, the application of mid motor segment in the e-Bikes market is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growing trend for developing the more balanced e-Bikes has encouraged the usage of mid drive motors in the e-Bikes. Many major component manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced and more efficient mid drive motors. In 2022, Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (China) developed one of the most powerful mid-drive motors named Bafang Ultra, which has a nominal power of 1,000 watts and can pull over 2,000 watts.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market due to significant growth in the adoption of e-Bikes in China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Australia. The region is expected to lead the market by 2027. The Asia Oceania E-Bike Market is witnessing impressive growth due to the growing localization of global layers and the emergence of local integrators and turnkey solution providers. Companies such as Hero Lectro E-Cycles (India), EMotorads( India), and Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd (China) are swiftly rising to occupy the niche market.



Key Market Players:



The E-Bike Market is dominated by major players such as Accell Group N.V (Netherlands), Pon.Bike (US), Merida Industry Co., Ltd (China), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Yamaha Motor Company (Japan), Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China), Pedego Electric Bikes (US), AIMA Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), Trek Bicycle Corporation (US) and Specilaized Bicycle Components, Inc (US).



