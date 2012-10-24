E-Bike Use Is Predicted to Be on the Rise This Year in the United States

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- According to statistics, electric bicycles are the world’s best-selling electric vehicles, with sales expected to reach over 30 million units this year.



While the concept of the e-bike is highly popular in many rapidly growing economies—for example, about 92 percent of all e-bike sales are in China—they have yet to catch on in a significant way in North America. Sales estimates predict that only around 89,000 e-bikes will be sold this year in the United States.



According to a recent report from Pike Research, which is part of Navigant’s Energy Practice, this situation will begin to change over the next several years. Electric bike sales in the United States are predicted to more than triple in the next six years, the report forecasts, eventually reaching 265,000 units in 2018.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its selection of high quality and technologically advanced electric bikes that are popular with electric bicycle fans all across the globe.



M55 offers a range of state-of-the-art e-bikes that are equipped with the latest technological solutions. Every luxury e bike that M55 sells represents the highest level of manufacturing quality.



After the company’s success in the European market, and subsequent orders from North America, the founders of the company decided to introduce their e-bikes in the United States as well. M55 Bike USA is the company’s official distributional partner in the United States, offering the same service quality that the company’s European customers are already used to.



For example, the flagship model of M55 Bike, the Terminus, is available in five different versions, and the company only manufactures 55 pieces of each variant. The Terminus is a true performer, a real collector’s item and a great conversation piece.



One interesting feature of M55 bikes is the electric motor and the accompanying unique drive system. An RPM sensor monitors the rate at which the rider pedals and the on-board-computer adds just the right amount of extra power that is needed. Riders can also add some extra torque by simply pulling the throttle. As a great safety feature, the motor only operates when the pedal is turned. The top speed on a Terminus is around 50 miles per hour which is outstanding among e-bikes. Due to its large battery pack its range in one charge can reach 50 miles, which makes these bikes ideal even for daily commuting.



Even on the Classic model, parts are tailor-made to the height and weight of the client. Overall, there is truly no limit at M55 Bike when it comes to customizing their rides for their clients. Even the most particular and demanding customers will find that this company is always one step beyond when it comes to creating a uniquely customized bike.



As worldwide global sales of e-bikes surpasses the predicted 47 million vehicles and $12 billion in revenue in 2018, M55 is ready and willing to meet the increased needs of consumers.



“Although the e-bicycle will remain a niche product in the United States, the U.S. market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent,” said senior research analyst Dave Hurst, who participated in the Pike Research project.



“That means it will continue to trail significant Western European markets, but increases in bicycle infrastructure in growing urban centers and the rise in popularity of alternative means of transport will make e-bikes a viable choice for thousands of new users.”



People who wish to learn more about the M55 bicycles are welcome to visit the company’s website; there they can browse through the large selection of e bikes and read more about what makes this particular variety of electric bike so special.



About M55 Bike

M55 Bike is a company that sells high quality and technologically advanced electric bikes to consumers worldwide. Each e-bike is manufactured with incredible attention to detail and offers state-of-the-art features.



For more information, please visit: http://www.m55-bike.com