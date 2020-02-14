E-Bikes Market – Expected to Boost the Global Industry Growth in the Near Future

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the E-Bikes Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.



An electric bike is a bicycle, scooter, or motorcycle with an integrated electric motor for propulsion. It is either partly assisted by peddling or completely propelled through electric power. An electric bike is a type of electric vehicle based on a traditional bike to which an electric motor has been added to help propel it. The batteries of the electric bikes can be recharged by connecting them to a plug or when pedaling in some gears. The electric bicycle as a new form of private transport has led to a new approach to mobility, especially in cities, both for countries with large populations and for countries that are concerned about the environment.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Concerns about Traffic Congestion and Government Initiatives to Reduce Emission Level.



Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Accell Group N.V (Netherlands), Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China), Pedego Electric Bikes (United States), Merida Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Trek Bicycle Corporation (United States), Derby Cycle Holding GmbH (Germany), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd. (China), Panasonic Corp (Japan), Bionx International Corporation (Canada), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and Prodeco Technologies Llc (United States) etc



Market Drivers

- Rising Concerns about Traffic Congestion

- Government Initiatives to Reduce Emission Level

Market Trend

- Increasing Cost of Fuels

- Growing Bicycle Tourism Industry

Restraints

- Inadequate Distribution Channels

- E-Bikes Have a Low Range

Opportunities

- Government Initiatives to Regulate Electric Bikes

Challenges

- Short Life of the Batteries and The Weight of the Batteries Makes the Bike Heavy



By Type: Pedelec/Pedal Assist, Scooter & Motorcycle, and Throttle on Demand

Components: Dc Motor, Frame, Platform, Battery, Others (Sprockets, Braking System, Chain Drive)

Battery Type: Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion), Nickel-Metal Hydride, Others



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-Bikes Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-Bikes Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the E-Bikes

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-Bikes Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-Bikes market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered



- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the E-Bikes Market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the E-Bikes Market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the E-Bikes Market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



