E-Book Device Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth : Barnes&Noble, Amazon, PocketBook, Kobo

Definition:

An E-book Device which is also called an e-book reader is an electronic device, designed specifically for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals. while any device displaying text on a screen act as an e-reader, this device may optimize portability, readability, and battery life for this purpose. E-book device is capable of holding a number of books. An E-book device is a book publication made available in digital form, consisting of text, images, or both, readable on the flat-panel display of computers or other electronic devices. E-books can be read on e-reader devices, as well as on any computer device that features a controllable viewing screen, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.



Market Drivers

- Lower prices as compare to the cost of the bulk of written books

- Comfortable to buy from home or on the go with mobile devices

- Digital advancements in the education sector

- Rising global demand for e-book content in both English and other regional languages



Market Trend

- Increasing adaptation of online content into the educational curriculum

- Growing trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) concept



Restraints

- Rising penetration of smartphones and e-readers is a critical factor that propels the growth of the e-books market



Opportunities

- The global education sector is experiencing a shift in e-learning models fueled by the exploding demand for connected devices and digital education and Growing e-learning market due to increasing availability of free e-books on the internet



The Global E-book Device Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (E Ink Screen Device, LCD Screen Device), Application (School and colleges, Personal use, Others), Distribution Channel (Organized retail store, Unorganized retail store, E-Commerce), Connectivity (Only WiFi, WiFi & 4G), Genre (Fiction, Non-fiction & education, Literature, Children's book, Comics & Graphic novels, Others), End User (Ages 13-17, Ages 18-24, Ages 25-34, Ages 35-44, Ages 45-54, Ages 55+)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-book Device Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-book Device market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-book Device Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the E-book Device

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-book Device Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-book Device market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, E-book Device Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global E-book Device Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



