Definition: The global e-book subscription services market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising adoption of digital reading hardware across different sectors and rising smartphone & tablet penetration across the world are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



24Symbols (Spain), Bookbub (United States), Bookmate (United Kingdom), ComiXology (United States), EBSCO Information Services (United States), EPIC Systems (United States), Forgotten Books (United Kingdom), Harlequin Enterprises ULC (Canada), Hoopla (United States), Kindle Unlimited (United States), Kobo (Canada), Legimi (Poland), Narrative Muse (Canada), Overdrive, Inc. (Unietd States), Playster (United States), Project Gutenburg (United States), Rahva Raamat (Estonia), Scribd, Inc. (United States), Tor Books (United States).



Global E-book Subscription Service the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global E-book Subscription Service Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain.



The Global E-book Subscription Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Format (EPUB, MOBI, AZW & AZW3, IBA, PDF, Others {LRS, FB2, DJVU, LIT}), Platform (Windows, IOS/MAC, Android, Others), Device (Desktops & Laptops, Mobiles & Tablets, E-book), Deployment (Cloud Based, Web Based)



Opportunities

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Market Drivers

Rising Smartphone & Tablet Penetration Across the World

Rising Adoption of Digital Study Hardware Across the Education Sector



Market Trend

Growing Number of Worldwide E-book Readers



Challenges

Short-term Challenges due to Reduced Operations Across Different Industries & Economic Crisis caused by COVID-19 Pandemic Across the World



Geographically World Global E-book Subscription Service markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global E-book Subscription Service markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

