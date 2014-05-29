E-Book Teaches Job Seekers How to Ace a Job Interview and Land Their Dream Gig

Solana Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- In today’s competitive job market, getting an interview is an accomplishment in itself. But to Job Samurai Publisher Benjamin Paul, the ultimate prize of the job interview is to walk away with the job.



In his latest e-book, Job Interview Tips That Don't Suck - How to Ace a Job Interview (and Land the Frickin' Job), Paul is on a mission to teach job seekers how to crush their interview and get that coveted job offer.



“Crushing your job interview means tailoring your interview to the specific company you're conversing with,” says Paul.



In his 81-page e-book, Paul teaches job seekers how to use the job description and other company research to make an impression on the interviewer. He also covers the infamous phone interview, giving readers the ammunition they need to move beyond this screening stage that more and more companies are using to whittle down the volume of applicants. Other helpful nuggets of insight Paul offers include the seven biggest mistakes applicants make during an interview and his secret tricks for the day of the interview.



“Benjamin Paul gives quick and precise insight on how to give every interviewer exactly what they're looking for,” says job seeker Heather Rouge.



Job Interview Tips That Don't Suck - How to Ace a Job Interview (and Land the Frickin' Job) is available for download from Amazon.



About Job Samurai

Job Samurai is a newsletter devoted to helping job seekers to find their dream gig -- and carve out the career of their dreams.



For a FREE copy of the new guide "Top 5 Dirt-Cheap Hacks Every Job Seeker Should Have" head over to JobSamurai.com for your FREE copy.