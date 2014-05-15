E Cig Bargains Publishes New Countdown of Best E-Cigarette Starter Kits

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- E-cigarettes now have more than two million users in the UK, and over a fifth of smokers in the US have tried or regularly use E-cigarettes. These sharply rising figures, up ten percent in just a couple of years, attest to a growing trend among smokers to switch to vaping, using a nicotine water vapor solution over the traditional combustible tobacco. As the trend catches on, more and more people are looking for the right starter kit. Whether for themselves or as a gift for their loved ones, it is important to try and get the best product for the right price, and E Cig Bargains now offers the fastest way to do just that.



The site, which regularly publishes e-cigarette reviews, has collated its starter kit reviews into a stacked countdown of the best rated starter kit deals on the web, offering not only the rating of the product but an exclusive e-cig-bargains.com promotional code that enables users of the site to get even better deals.



Each of the products in the countdown has a link to the full review for the product in question, allowing individuals to compare Blu or Green Smoke reviews to see which features each comes with and determine which has the better offer.



A spokesperson for E Cig Bargains explained, “We have stacked our countdown by product rating but other factors may affect our consumer’s buying choices, including the size of the discount code available, the price of the starter kit or indeed, the details of our in-depth reviews. Though Green Smoke are currently the best rated on our site, individuals may wish to save money and go with a cheaper option, as they are also the most expensive. In this way the countdown gives people great choices to define what purchase they make by what matters most to them.”



About E Cig Bargains

E Cig Bargains has been established for 5 years, and helps consumers make the right choice when choosing e-cigarette products, with detailed reviews that provide in-depth analysis and product insight so consumers can choose the product that’s right for them. With a small community who regularly contribute to the site, it offers one of the most comprehensive knowledge bases available. For more information please visit: http://www.e-cig-bargains.com/