E-CIG HUB Announces 10% off Green Smoke Promotional Code

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- A new 10% off Green Smoke promotional code is being offered on the Green Smoke electronic cigarette starter kit and products. This discount: disc10-29449 takes 10% off the price of all orders over 62 pounds currently being offered by Green Smoke, one of the more prominent e-cig companies. Green Smoke itself is one of the most popular providers of electronic cigarettes in the UK.



The electronic cigarette offered by Green Smoke provides smoking pleasure without the use of tobacco. The e-cig is built around a cartomizer and battery which has the appearance and handling of a traditional tobacco cigarette, but instead contains nicotine, flavor liquid, an atomizer and battery. When the smoker draws in on the Green Smoke e-cig, the battery activates the atomizer which in turn heats the flavor liquid that contains the nicotine. The flavor liquid turns in water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs.



The advantage that the Green Smoke electronic cigarette offers over traditional tobacco products is that the water vapor does not contain any carcinogens. Plus, the Green Smoke e-cigs are reusable which can also save money as well, especially when using the Green Smoke discount code. The Green Smoke offers a starter kit that includes a recharger, battery, cartomizers and special plugs so that the batteries can be recharged away from home.



The Green Smoke itself is highly rated by many publications and offers its customers a wide range of flavors and starting kit packages to suit their budget. For more information about the 10% off Green Smoke discount and the Green Smoke itself, please visit E-CIG HUB.



