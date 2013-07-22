E-CIG HUB Announces 10% off Intellicig Discount

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- A new 10% off Intellicig discount is now available for Intellicig electronic cigarette orders. The Intellicig is one of the more popular electronic cigarette brands in the UK. The new 10% off discount is designed to appeal to potential customers who are interested in either switching away from tobacco or an alternative to quitting the smoking habit altogether.



Intellicig electronic cigarette uses a three piece cartomizer design that contains a battery, heating element and flavor liquid that is contained in a cylinder that has the look, coloring and general feel of a tobacco cigarette. When the smoker takes a pull on the Intellicig, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs. Because there are no tobacco elements involved, there are no carcinogens either which means that the Intellicig is has been allowed to use in most countries’ public places.



The Intellicig starter kits generally consist of a single battery, heating element, USB charger and five cartomizers or cartridges that contain the flavor liquid. There are different types of flavor liquid available and the Intellicig is generally far less expensive to use than purchasing traditional tobacco cigarettes . For those who are looking to quit smoking, the nicotine levels in the flavor liquid can gradually be adjusted downward. This means that the smoker can quit on their terms or keep using the Intellicig, a product that is debatably safer than tobacco products. For more information about the new 10% off Intellicig discount code for the Intellicig orders, visit E-CIG HUB.



