E-CIG HUB Announces 10% off SkyCig Code

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- A new 10% off SkyCig code is now being offered on the purchase of the SkyCig Electronic Cigarette Starter Kit. The SkyCig is one of the more popular e-cig companies in the marketplace today. The SkyCig Starter Kit provides a smoker an electronic alternative to traditional tobacco smoking.



The electronic cigarette such as the SkyCig has the look and appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. However, the SkyCig consists of a cartomizer which carries the nicotine in a flavor liquid, a heating element and a separate battery. When combined, the smoker draws in on the cartomizer which activates the heating element and turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs.



The SkyCig Starter Kit consists of a single pack of cartomizers, two batteries, a USB and wall charger and a portable charging case. The SkyCig is well noted for its style, price and convenience as well as the five flavors that come with the starter kit, two tobacco, menthol, vanilla and cherry. The overall price of the SkyCig Starter Kit is also less than 50 pounds which makes it lower than some other brands. The 10% Sky Cigs discount code helps cut the price of the product down even further. Refill options are also available as customers can choose the flavors that they desire.



For more information about the SkyCig discount as well as the 10% discount on the starter kit, visit ECIGHUB.co.uk.



