E-CIG HUB Announces Green Smoke E-Cig Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- A new review has been published about the Green Smoke electronic cigarette . The Green Smoke e-cig is an alternative to the traditional tobacco cigarettes and is designed to offer smokers the choice of switching to a different version for their smoking habit. Green Smoke is one of the more popular types of electronic cigarettes on the market today.



The Green Smoke e-cig is a cartomizer that has the size, shape and generally appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. However, instead of containing tobacco, the cartomizer features a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that contains nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the end of a Green Smoke e-cig, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs. Due to no tobacco being present, Green Smoke can be used in public.



The review of the Green Smoke e-cigarette includes a breakdown of their three starter kits which generally includes a rechargeable battery, recharging unit and cartomizers. The review also covers the different types of flavor liquids, features and the overall performance of the Green Smoke electronic cigarette. The purpose of the electronic cigarette review is to give those who are considering switching to a totally different form of smoking enough information to make the best informed decision possible. The review itself is quite complete and offers great insight into the overall quality of this product.



For more information about the review of the Green Smoke UK , visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk