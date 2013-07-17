E-CIG HUB Announces Green Smoke Electronic Cigarette Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- A new Green Smoke electronic cigarette review has just been published on E-CIG HUB. Green Smoke is one of the more popular electronic cigarette companies located in the UK. The review covers how the product works, the starting kits that are featured, and the overall performance is rated as well.



Green Smoke e-cig is an electronic cigarette that mimics the appearance of traditional tobacco cigarettes in terms of size, shape and coloring. However, the Green Smoke contains flavor liquid which may suspend nicotine inside. This means that unlike tobacco cigarettes, there is no “lighting up” to heat the product nor are there any carcinogens as well. This means that the Green Smoke is possible to use in public areas.



The review itself covers the parameters of what the Green Smoke offers the public. The emphasis is placed on the aesthetics of the starting kit, the flavor, vaping ability, technical features, battery life and overall performance of the Green Smoke product. The review is extensive, yet broken down into different categories for easy reading. The starting kit itself is reviewed, including the contents which are the five cartomizers, USB e-cigarette charger, charging adaptor and rechargeable battery.



Overall, the Green Smoke review is written to highlight the contents and performance of the Green Smoke product. While no rating is given, the positive and negative aspects are explained in order to give the reader the best information possible. For more information and to read other Green Smoke reviews , visit E-CIG HUB.



