E-CIG HUB Announces Jac Vapour Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- A new review has been published for the JACVapour electronic cigarette. JAC Vapour is a relatively recent entry from Scotland, but it has certainly generated a great deal of positive buzz in the past couple of years. The review focuses on what JAC Vapour provides in terms of starter kits, the quality of their electronic cigarettes, and personal opinions as to what the advantages and disadvantages of this product might be.



JAC Vapour is an electronic cigarette that has the look and shape of a traditional tobacco cigarette, but it contains flavor liquid with nicotine. The flavor liquid is heated and turns into water vapor when the smoker draws in on the JAC Vapour. Because there are no tobacco products present, there are no carcinogens either, making JAC Vapour accepted to use in public places.



The review of the JAC Vapour is an extensive one, but is written in a straightforward language and breaks down the various aspects of the product. The aesthetics, flavor, vaping quality, technical features, battery and overview of the entire product are covered in the article. Of particular note is the sheer variety of products that JAC Vapour electronic cigarettes produces and how the overall e-cig system works with this particular brand. The review covers all the highlights and is designed to present enough information so that the reader can make the best informed decision on whether to purchase this product. For more information on the JACVapour review that has just been published, visit E-CIG HUB.



