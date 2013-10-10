E-CIG HUB Announces New 10 Motives Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- A new 10 Motives review of their electronic cigarettes is now available. The review covers all the major products that 10 Motives provides for their electronic cigarettes. Based in Sandbach, Cheshire, 10 Motives is one of the newer, yet more prominent electronic cigarette brands in the UK market today.



The electronic cigarette produced by 10motives is an alternative to the traditional tobacco cigarette. The e-cig or cartomizer has the look, shape and overall appearance of a tobacco cigarette. Instead of tobacco however, the 10 Motives electronic cigarette contains flavor liquid inside its cartomizer which also includes a rechargeable battery and heating element. When the smoker draws in on the cartomizer, the heating element causes the flavored liquid to turn into water vapor which is subsequently drawn into the lungs. Due to there being no tobacco or carcinogens in the product, the 10 Motives electronic cigarette is safe to use in public places.



The review of the 10 Motives e-cigarette covers the starter kits which includes the cartomizers, flavor liquid, rechargeable battery, and recharging device. The review covers the quality of the starter kit, the aesthetics of the electronic cigarettes, the various products associated with the 10 Motives e-cigs and the overall performance of the e-cig and products as well.



The review is written to give potential consumers enough information to make the best informed decision about whether to purchase this product or not. For more information on the review of the 10 Motives electronic cigarettes , feel free to visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

London, United Kingdom

http://www.ecighub.co.uk