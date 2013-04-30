E-CIG HUB Announces New 10% off SkyCig Discount Code

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- There is a new 10% off SkyCig discount code is being offered by E-CIG HUB: BESTECIGUK. SkyCig is one of the most popular electronic cigarettes in the UK. Featuring a smoking experience without using tobacco products, SkyCig provides the nicotine smokers need without the dangers of using tobacco.



SkyCig uses a cartomizer that looks very similar to a traditional tobacco cigarette. The cartomizer holds a liquid flavor package that includes nicotine. Attached to the cartomizer is the atomizer and battery that powers the atomizer. When the smoker draws on the cartridge, the atomizer heats the flavor liquid which turns into water vapor that enters the lungs. The SkyCig does not contain any of the carcinogens found in tobacco. Especially when using the Sky Cig coupon, users save money with SkyCig versus traditional cigarettes.



The standard SkyCig starter kit comes with a single pack of cartomizers, 2 batteries, a USB and wall charger and a portable charging case which looks similar to a traditional pack of cigarettes. While the USB and wall charger only charge the portable carrying case and not the individual batteries themselves, the charging process is still quite efficient to power up all the individual batteries for a full day’s use.



There are five different flavors that come with the starter kit which includes menthol, cherry, vanilla and two tobacco flavors as well. Refills can be ordered through SkyCig. There are also different flavors available and additional parts can be ordered as well. For more information about the 10% off SkyCig promotion code and other SkyCig discount codes, please visit E-CIG HUB.



