E-CIG HUB Announces New E-Cigarette Smoko Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- A new Smoko review has just been published on E-CIG HUB. Smoko Premium Electronic Cigarettes are offered in the UK and are designed to provide an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. Smoko is one of the new e-cig companies in the UK market and they offer a number of electronic cigarette products.



The iSmoko e-cig features cartomizers which have the generally look, shape and size of a traditional tobacco cigarette. Inside the cartomizer is a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that contains nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the Smoko e-cig, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor that is pulled into the lungs. Because there is no tobacco present, the Smoko e-cig is safe to use in public places.



The review of the Smoko product line includes the cartomizers, flavor liquids, rechargeable battery and recharging device which is part of the starter kit. The review covers the different types of starter kits, the aesthetics of the Smoko e-cig and the overall performance as well. The intent of the review is to provide a complete overview of the Smoko so that the reader can make the best informed decision about whether to purchase this product. The review of the Smoko also includes advantages and potential issues with the product from the point of view of the reviewer. The review also provides a little information about the Smoko Company as well.



For more information about the ismoko electronic cigarette including a breakdown of what it provides, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk