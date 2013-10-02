E-CIG HUB Announces New ECigWizard Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- A new review of the EcigWizard electronic cigarette has just been published. EcigWizard is one of the more popular electronic cigarette companies in the UK and Europe. The EcigWizard is designed to be an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. This review contains all the information about what products are included in the EcigWizard line.



An electronic cigarette’s overall appearance has the look and shape of a traditional tobacco cigarette. The Ecigwizard electronic cigarette or cartomizer does not contain any tobacco or the carcinogens associated with traditional cigarettes. Instead, the e-cig consists of a rechargeable battery unit, heating element and flavored liquid that may or may not contain nicotine depending on the smoker’s choice. When the smoker inhales on the end of the EcigWizard product, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs. The lack of carcinogens means that this product is safe to use in public places.



The EcigWizard review focuses on the four different types of starter kits which generally contain a rechargeable battery, recharging unit, a various number of cartomizers and flavor liquids of different types. The review centers on what the EcigWizard provides, the various products included and the overall performance.



This particular review of the EcigWizard is designed to provide all the necessary information for those who are interested in switching to a different form of smoking or quitting the habit altogether. For more information about the E-Cig Wizard review, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk