E-CIG HUB Announces New Electronic Cigarette LiteJoy Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- A new LiteJoy review has just been published on E-CIG HUB. The Litejoy e-cigs are becoming an increasingly popular brand of electronic cigarettes in the United Kingdom. This new review of Litejoy electronic cigarettes covers all the basic product information, price and overall performance.



Litejoy is an electronic cigarette designed to be an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. The Litejoy e-cig consists of a cartomizer which has the size, shape and appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. Inside the cartomizer is a battery, heating element and flavor liquid that may contain nicotine. When the smoker pulls in on the Litejoy, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because there is no tobacco present, there is none of the tar or carcinogens that present similar health risks that a normal cigarette does. This makes the Litejoy safe to use in most public places.



The review of the Litejoy electronic cigarettes covers the starter kits, which consists of cartomizers, rechargeable batteries and a recharging unit. The review covers the quality of the products, the pricing and the overall performance as well. The author of the review provides both reasons to buy and those to consider carefully about the Litejoy product.



The four different starter kits are mentioned and the review itself is broken down into different sections which cover all aspects of this product. The main goal of the review is to present enough information so that potential customers can make the best informed decision. For more information about the new Litejoy e-cig review, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk