E-CIG HUB Announces New Electronic Cigarettes Evape Reviews

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- New Evape reviews have now been published. EVape is one of the ever growing e-cigs on the UK market today. Founded in 2010, Evape provides smokers with an alternative to traditional tobacco products.



EVape is an electronic cigarette or cartomizer that has the look, shape and general appearance of traditional tobacco cigarette. However, there is no tobacco in the EVape e-cigs. Instead, the cartomizer contains a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that may contain nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the EVape electronic cigarette, the heating elements changes the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Since there is no tobacco present, the eVape electronic cigarette doesn’t have any of the carcinogens of traditional tobacco cigarettes.



The eVape review covers all aspects of this product, beginning with the eGo-T Electronic Starter Kit that consists of 2 rechargeable batteries, 2 heating elements or atomizers, 5 cartridges and a single recharging element. The review covers all aspects of the EVape product, including its overall look, performance and products that are included with the purchase of a starter kit. The review is designed to provide the consumer with enough facts to allow them to make the best informed decision about purchasing this product.



The review also contains opinions about the taste, look and overall performance of the product, including the positive and negative aspects. For more information about the new EVape electronic cigarette review, visit ECIGHUB.co.uk.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk