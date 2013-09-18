E-CIG HUB Announces New Electronic Cigarettes NeatCigs Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- A new Neatcigs review has been published for the Neatcigs electronic cigarette. This review covers all aspects of the Neatcigs product and is now available to the public. Neatcigs is one of the newer members of the electronic cigarette industry, but it has made some waves by offering low-cost e-cigs to their customers.



The Neatcigs electronic cigarette is an alternative to the traditional tobacco cigarette. Instead of containing tobacco and the associated carcinogens, the Neatcigs e-cig is a cartomizer that has the size, coloring and appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. Inside the cartomizer is a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that may contain nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the end of a Neatcig cartomizer, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because there is no tobacco present, the Neatcigs is used in public places.



The review of the Neatcigs product includes all the features of the electronic cigarette as well as the starter kit. There are currently four different starter kits offered by Neatcigs. The most typical one contains a rechargeable battery, recharging unit, several cartomizers and even a simulated cigarette box to carry the cartomizers. The review itself covers the quality of the product, the overall performance and all pertinent information so that readers can make the best informed decision about whether to purchase the Neatcigs product.



For more NeatCigs reviews and other e-cigarette reviews, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk