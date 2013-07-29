E-CIG HUB Announces New Gamucci Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- A new Gamucci review has now been published. Gamucci was launched in 2007 as one of the early alternatives to traditional tobacco smoking. Today, Gamucci offers a line of electronic cigarette products. This newly published review focuses on the product, starter kits and accessories offered by Gamucci.



The Gamucci electronic cigarette is an electronic device that has the style, appearance and coloring of a traditional tobacco cigarette. However, Gamucci e-cigs do not use tobacco. Instead, this product can use a variety of flavor liquids that contain nicotine. When the smoker takes a drag on the Gamucci e-cig, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs.



The newly published review covers a short history of the Gamucci brand, but mostly focuses on the products that they sell. At the center of the review is the starter kit which consists of rechargeable batteries, a recharging unit, a carry case, 4 cartomizers and a mains adaptor. The review covers the different types of flavor liquids, the general appearance of the product and the performance as well. The review covers both the positive and potentially problematic issues with the Gamucci e-cig . This is an overall review of the product which is designed to be most helpful to those who are interested in either possibly quitting smoking altogether or switching to a product that could potentially be safer than traditional tobacco.



For more information about the review of the Gamucci electronic cigarette, visit E-CIG HUB.



