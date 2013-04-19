E-CIG HUB Announces New Green Smoke Review 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Announcing a new discount and review for Green Smoke electronic cigarettes . The Green Smoke is one of the more popular electronic cigarettes in the UK. The Green Smoke e cig features the advanced two-piece cartomizer and battery system and has a wide range of flavors as well.



The Green Smoke is an electronic cigarette that carries the nicotine in a liquid flavor mix. This flavor mix is located inside the cartomizer that has the size and shape of traditional tobacco cigarette. When the smoker inhales on the Green Smoke e-cig, the flavor liquid heats up and turns into water vapor that is drawn into the lungs. The Green Smoke is safe for the environment and has none of the carcinogens found in tobacco products.



The Green Smoke comes in a variety of starter kits. The Express Kit consists of five cartomizers, a USB charger with adaptor and a single rechargeable battery. Also included is a card carrying tips for how to use the Green Smoke and a health card as well. Green Smoke UK comes with a 30 day money back guarantee, a one year warranty and a number of flavors as well. Also, different strengths of nicotine can be ordered to help those who wish to quit smoking the ability to dial down the amount. This allows a smoker to quit on their own accord.



For more information about the new Green Smoke review and the discount that is being offered, please go to E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk