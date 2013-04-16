E-CIG HUB Announces New Intellicig Discount Code

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- There is now a 10% off IntelliCig coupon available for the IntelliCig electronic cigarette starter kit: BEST10. IntelliCig creates electronic cigarettes or e-cigs for customers that want to quit smoking, reduce their cigarette budget and avoid the carcinogens found in tobacco products.



IntelliCig offers a three-piece unit that when assembled appears to be a standard tobacco cigarette. However, this product contains no tobacco and can be used in public places. IntelliCig consists of the cartridge which contains nicotine locked in a liquid flavor package. An atomizer and battery are added to the cartridge to create the full electronic cigarette. When the smoker draws in on the end, the battery activates the atomizer which heats up the flavor liquid. Water vapor is then released and pulled into the lungs delivering the nicotine.



IntelliCig provides a number of different flavors that are created by the producers of the product. They have taken steps to insure that the flavor liquids are free of toxins and contaminants. Plus, IntelliCig offers three different refill flavors with their starter kit, regular, rich and menthol. The budget starter kit consists of a single battery, USB charger and atomizer along with five cartridges containing the liquid flavor packages. There are however more advanced starter kits that include more items. The IntelliCig XC and IntelliCig XL offer more batteries, cartridges and a portable power charger for the batteries when on the go.



For more information about the Intellicig electronic cigarette and the special 10% IntelliCig discount code on this product, please go to E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk