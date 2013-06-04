E-CIG HUB Announces New JACVapour Discount Code

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- A new 15% off JACVapour discount code is being offered through E-CIG HUB by using coupon code: ECIGHUB during checkout. JAC Vapour is one of the newer, yet most popular e-cig companies today offering a wide variety of electronic cigarette products. This new 15% off JacVapour promo code will help those who want to try a different alternative to smoking cigarettes and save some money in the process.



The JAC Vapour electronic cigarette is a device that has the same shape and coloring of a traditional tobacco cigarette. The JAC Vapour contains nicotine trapped inside a flavor liquid. When the smoker draws in on the e-cig , the flavor liquid is heated and turned into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs. Because there is no tobacco or the carcinogens present, JAC Vapour is great to use in public places.



Founded in 2010, the JAC Vapour has a number of different starter kits from the very cheap disposable to the full, Premium starter kit that features all the options. As an example, the VIP PCC starter kit contains a USB Personal Charge Case (PCC), USB PCC charge cable, batter, five cartomizers, bungs bags, and a user manual. The JAC Vapour has developed a reputation for meeting its customer needs with a wide variety of starting kits. The 15% off coupon applies to a number of these kits so that customers can purchase what they want for a discounted price.



For more information on the 15% off JAC Vapour discount code , visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk