E-CIG HUB Announces New JacVapour Review 2013

JAC Vapour is a Scottish-based company that was founded in 2010. This electronic cigarette brand provides the typical contents of an e-cig starter kit. The JAC Vapour Starter Kits include cartomizers, e-liquids, batteries, chargers and even disposable electronic apparatuses as well. The JAC Vapour e-cig consists of a cartomizer which contains the nicotine locked in a liquid flavor cartridge that strongly resembles a tobacco cigarette.



The JACVapour e-cig is activated when the smoker draws in on the end, much like a traditional tobacco cigarette. The heating device inside changes the flavor liquid to water vapor which is absorbed into the lungs. There are a number of different flavors available along with levels of nicotine. The product is designed to allow smokers to gradually dial down the nicotine to quit the habit or to have the smoking sensation at a price that is generally less than traditional tobacco cigarettes. The review contains all the information needed to allow a potential customer to weigh the options before making their choice of purchase.



The JAC Vapour review discusses the price, performance and overall characteristics of this product. For more information about the review, visit E-CIG HUB.



