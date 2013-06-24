E-CIG HUB Announces New Liberro Review 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- A new Liberro review is now available for the Liberro e-cig system. Liberro is a brand of electronic cigarette that does not use traditional tobacco. Also, Liberro is one of the new brands on the marketplace today.



Liberro is an electronic cigarette that has the size and appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette, but uses flavor liquid with nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the Liberro, the atomizer heats up the flavor liquid and turns it into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because no tobacco products are used, Liberro is freely used in the majority of public places.



The review covers the different types of Liberro products, starter kits and lists the advantages and disadvantages of using this product. The purpose of the review is to give the reader enough information so that they can make the best informed choice in deciding to purchase this product. For example, the review lists the contents of the Liberro Realis Starter Pack which is part of the Liberro line, consists of two rechargeable batteries, six disposable cartomizers, a personal charging case (PCC), a USB charge cable, a 30ml UK Purity eLiquid bottle and the user manual. From this information, the review covers the aesthetics, flavor, vaping quality, technical features and personal opinion of the product itself.



In this manner, the review of the Liberro e-cig starter kit is complete and filled with important information. For more information about the review of the Liberro electronic cigarette, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk