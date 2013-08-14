E-CIG HUB Announces New Liberty Flights Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- A new Liberty Flights review has been published on the E-CIG HUB. Liberty Flights is one of the more prominent e-cig companies and they feature a wide range of products for those who want an alternative to smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes. The review of Liberty Flights includes the different starter kits, composition of the materials, and the ultimate performance of this product.



The Liberty Flights electronic cigarette is an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes, albeit with similar size, color and shape. Instead of tobacco, the electronic cigarettes use a liquid that comes in a variety of flavors. When the smoker draws in on the Liberty Flights e-cig , the heating element inside turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is drawn into the lungs. Because there is no tobacco in the product, there are none of the carcinogens that can cause cancer present as well.



The review as printed examines the overall performance of the Liberty Flights e-cig and covers most of the products that are from this retailer. In particular, the starter kits which generally consist of a charging unit, cartridges and rechargeable battery are covered. Plus, the overall performance is reviewed in order to give potential customers the most information possible about the product. The review does contain the personal opinion of the reviewer in terms of the overall performance of the product itself, including the positive and negative aspects.



For more information about the review or for a Liberty Flights discount code visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk