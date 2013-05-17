E-CIG HUB Announces New Lucky 8s Review 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- A new review has been published about the Lucky 8s electronic cigarette and starter kit. Lucky 8s is an e-cig product that does not use tobacco, but instead is an electronic device that simulates a traditional cigarette. Lucky 8s is one of the fastest growing e-cig products in the UK.



Instead of using tobacco, the Lucky 8s e-cig places the nicotine inside a flavor liquid which is held in a cartomizer. The cartomizer and battery look just like a tobacco cigarette in size, shape and coloring. However, instead of “lighting” the product, when the smoker draws in on the Lucky 8s cartomizer, the battery activates a heating element that heats up the flavor liquid until it turns into water vapor. The water vapor containing the nicotine is then drawn into the lungs.



The Lucky 8s Starter Kit includes the portable charging case, two rechargeable batteries, five cartomizers, a mains wall adapter, a single USB charger and a user manual. The review of the Lucky 8s includes the performance of the product, how it compares to other similar electronic cigarette brands and the cost of the Starter Kit. The review itself offers a fair approach to the pros and cons of purchasing the Lucky 8s and emphasizes the product information so that the reader can make the best informed decision about the product itself.



For more information about the Lucky 8s review , visit E-CIG HUB.



