E-CIG HUB Announces New Nicolites Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- A new Nicolites review has been published on E-CIG HUB about the Nicolites electronic cigarette. Nicolites is one of the more prominent electronic cigarette companies providing a wealth of choices for their customers. The Nicolites e-cig comes in both rechargeable and disposable forms which are covered in the review.



The Nicolites electronic cigarette is designed to be used for those who wish to quit smoking or switch from tobacco-based cigarette products. The appearance of the Nicolites e-cig is very similar to a traditional tobacco cigarette in terms of color, size and shape. However, instead of tobacco the Nicolites e-cig contains a flavor liquid that also hold a pre-set amount of nicotine. When the smoker draws in the on the Nicolites electronic cigarette, a heating element changes the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because there are no carcinogens present, this makes the Nicolites e-cig legal to use in most public places.



The NicoLites e-cig review covers the starter kit, which consists of a USB charger, two cartomizers and a single rechargeable battery. The overall performance of the Nicolites starter kit, the number of flavor liquids available, the technical aspects of the product and a final rating are all part of this newly published review. The purpose of the review is to provide potential customers with enough insight into the product so that they can make the most informed decision about whether to purchase a Nicolites e-cig starter kit. For more nicolites reviews and other electronic cigarette reviews, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk