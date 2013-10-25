E-CIG HUB Announces New Socialites Zero Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- A new Socialites Zero review is now available online at E-CIG HUB. Socialites Zero is one of the new brands of electronic cigarettes or e-cigs on the UK market today. Providing a presumed to be safer alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes, Socialites Zero is designed to emulate the smoking experience without the same carcinogens that have been known cause cancer.



Socialites Zero is an electronic cigarette company that has a unique e-cig that has the typical look, shape and even appearance of what a tobacco cigarette has. Instead of containing tobacco, the Socialites Zero e-cig has a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid inside. When the smoker draws in on the end of the e-cig, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because there are no carcinogens in the product, the Socialites Zero electronic cigarette is safe to use publicly.



The Socialites Zero electronic cigarettes review covers the different starter kits that are available for the product. A starter kit generally consists of a recharging unit, rechargeable battery, several e-cigs or cartomizers and a selection of flavor liquids. The liquids come in different flavors and feature a pre-set amount of nicotine which can be reordered over time to increase or reduce the amount present. In this manner, a person may quit smoking over time by reducing the nicotine levels to zero.



The review of Socialites Zero also covers the different reasons to buy this product and provides complete information so that potential customers may make the best informed decision. For more information about Socialites Zero and other e-cig brands, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk