E-CIG HUB Announces New Totally Wicked Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- A new Totally Wicked review has been published for the Totally Wicked electronic cigarette. The Totally Wicked e-cig is one of the most popular electronic cigarettes in the UK having been one of the first companies to market the product. Today, there is a new review of the latest line of Totally Wicked e-cig products, including their starter kits.



The electronic cigarette that is marketed by Totally Wicked is essentially an electronic version of the traditional tobacco cigarette with no tobacco products involved. Having the size, shape and general feel of a tobacco cigarette, the Totally Wicked e-cig consists of a cartomizer, battery, heating element and flavor liquid that may contain nicotine. Once the smoker takes a drag on the Totally Wicked e-cig, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because there are none of the carcinogens associated with tobacco in this product, the Totally Wicked e-cig is allowed to be used in most public places.



The review itself goes over the starter kits that Totally Wicked markets, in particular the Tornado cGo-C Slim Full Kit. The review is designed to provide enough information about the starter kit, e-cigs, flavor choices and overall performance to allow potential customers to make the best informed decision about the product itself. The review also covers the aesthetics of the product and overall enjoyment as well. For more information about Totally Wicked reviews, visit E-CIG HUB.



