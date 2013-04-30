E-CIG HUB Announces New V2 Cigs Reviews 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- New V2 Cigs reviews are now available on E-CIG HUB. V2 Cigs is an electronic cigarette that offers an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. V2 Cigs is one of the most popular electronic cigarette producers in the US and their company sells e-cig products around the world, including the UK.



The review covers all the pertinent aspects of the V2 E Cig product. Also, the review reveals some of the more interesting features about the V2 Cigs that provide helpful information. The V2 Cigs come in a variety of different functions that range from disposable, rechargeable and the unique “power cig” in which the individual unit plugs directly into the power source for continued use.



The V2 Cigs are electronic cigarettes that use a cartomizer in the shape of a tobacco cigarette. The cartomizer contains a flavor liquid, one of the 10 different flavors for the V2 Cigs. When activated by drawing in on the cartomizer, the liquid which also contains nicotine is heated and water vapor is produced. The water vapor is pulled into the lungs. There are no carcinogens found in the V2 Cigs, unlike tobacco products.



There are currently eight different V2Cigs starter kits, but the standard kit includes a single automatic battery, one manual battery, ten flavor cartridges, a wall adaptor and USB “smart” charger. The user manual explains how the V2 Cigs works, including operating instructions and refill features. For more information about the V2 Cig review, please visit E-CIG HUB.



