E-CIG HUB Announces New Vapouriz Review 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- A new Vapouriz review has been published about Vapouriz electronic cigarettes and their starter kits on E-CIG HUB. Vapouriz is an e-cig that is the size, shape and color of a traditional tobacco cigarette, but is instead an electronic device that contains nicotine and flavor liquid. Vapouriz is one of the more popular electronic cigarettes in the UK.



The Vapouriz e-cig consist of a cartomizer and battery that activates when the smoker draws in on the product. The heating element inside turns the flavor liquid into water vapor that is drawn into the lungs. Because there is no tobacco or carcinogens, this product believed to be safer to use in public places and safer for the smoker as well.



Currently, there are five different starter kits being offered by Vapouriz which include the following;



- Solo

- Gemini

- Gemini Hard Pack

- Gemini Pro

- Gemini Tank



Each of these starter kits offer a different set of products inside. For example, the Vapouriz Gemini Pro starter kit offers two lithium rechargeable batteries, USB charge cable, a Mains adaptor, a charging case and five cartomizers. Each cartomizer is designed to be used for 200 to 300 puffs before recharging. This means that these electronic cigarettes are less expensive to use over time than their tobacco counterparts.



The new review of the Vapouriz compares the quality, service and overall product value as compared to other popular electronic cigarette products. For more information about Vapouriz and for other Vapouriz reviews , visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk