E-CIG HUB Announces Smoke Relief Discount Code

Smoke Relief is one of the most popular electronic cigarettes in the UK. Featuring a wealth of flavors, robust design and easy handling, Smoke Relief has certainly made its mark since its debut.



Smoke Relief is an electronic cigarette that uses a liquid flavoring package containing nicotine instead of traditional tobacco. Smoke Relief works when the smoker inhales on the cartridge which activates the battery that charges the atomizer which turns the liquid flavor into water vapor. The water vapor is then inhaled into the lungs just like a tobacco cigarette.



Smoke Relief is safe to use in public places as it contains no tobacco or harmful carcinogens. Plus, the range of flavors provided includes coffee, cappuccino, cherry, peach and many more. The portable carrying case is fashioned similar to a tobacco cigarette pack. This means that the batteries can be recharged for smoking all day.



About One Smoke Relief Starter Kit

One Smoke Relief Starter Kit consists of the Deluxe Charger Box, 2 lithium-ion batteries, a USB cable and charger, 5 tobacco-flavored cartridges and five cartridges of flavors that are chosen by the customer. 5 cartridges are the rough equivalent to 100 tobacco cigarettes before they are disposed. This makes Smoke Relief highly economical and perfect for those looking to either quit smoking or save money on their smoking habit, especially when combined with a Smoke Relief coupon. Smoke Relief is easy to use and simple to operate. For more information on Smoke Relief and the new Smoke Relief voucher , please visit E-CIG HUB.



