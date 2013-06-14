E-CIG HUB Announces the Best E-Cigarette in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Recently, the Green Smoke e-cig starter kits were announced as being the best e-cigarette UK . The Green Smoke is an electronic cigarette that is one of the more popular brands in the UK. Currently, the Express and Pro e-cigarette starter kit were announced as being part of the best e-cig starter kits in the country.



The Green Smoke is an e-cigarette that is designed to look like a traditional tobacco cigarette, but instead contains flavor liquid that may include nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the Green Smoke e-cig, the liquid is heated until it becomes water vapor and is then pulled into the lungs. Because the Green Smoke does not use any tobacco products, there are none of the carcinogens present that are associated with tobacco. This makes Green Smoke permitted to use almost everywhere.



The Green smoke uses a two-piece system of battery and cartomizer that strongly resembles a traditional electronic cigarette. Green Smoke also features a number of different starter kits, the most typical ones include a selection of cartomizers, battery and charging unit. The Green Smoke e-cig comes with the choice of a longer or shorter lasting battery and different flavors as well. Also, the level of nicotine in the flavor liquids can be adjusted which is a neat feature that traditional cigarettes do not have.



