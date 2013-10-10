E-CIG HUB Announces Top Discount Codes for Electronic Cigarettes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The top discount codes for many of the most popular electronic cigarette brands in the UK are now available on the E-Cig HUB website. These top discount codes allow consumers to purchase starter kits and other electronic cigarette products at a reduced rate. Top discount codes are often used by electronic cigarette companies as an incentive to purchase their products. E-Cig Hub has gathered some of the most popular codes in one place so consumers can choose the ones they want to use.



The electronic cigarette is an alternative to the traditional tobacco cigarette. The electronic cigarette or e-cig contains no tobacco products, but the e-cigs themselves have the overall look, shape and appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. Inside the e-cig is a simple re-chargeable battery, a special heating unit and flavored liquid that may or may not contain nicotine.



When the smoker draws in on the e-cig, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because e-cigs have no tobacco or the carcinogens associated with tobacco products, it is safe to use in public places.



The top discount codes are mostly used to purchase e-cig starter kits which generally consist of a selection of cartomizers or e-cigs, rechargeable battery, flavor liquids and a recharging unit. The starter kits run the gamut from inexpensive with few addition products to the top of the line models featuring additional products. For more information about the top e-cig discount codes currently being offered, visit E-CIG HUB .



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

London, United Kingdom

http://www.ecighub.co.uk